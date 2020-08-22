Dr. Amit Trivedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Trivedi, MD
Dr. Amit Trivedi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Advanced Laparoscopic Association81 E STATE RT 4, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 381-3804
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Thoroughly explains everything, answers all questions. Very knowledgeable. Felt comfortable instantly with him. I've had an 80 pound weight loss with the gastric sleeve. Initially went in with more interest in lapband but was so happy to have chosen the sleeve instead. I've heard nothing but negative stories about the lapband.
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- General Surgery
