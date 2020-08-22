See All General Surgeons in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Amit Trivedi, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (24)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amit Trivedi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Trivedi works at Advanced Laparoscopic Association in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Sleeve Gastrectomy and Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Laparoscopic Association
    81 E STATE RT 4, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 381-3804

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Pediatric Obesity
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 22, 2020
    Thoroughly explains everything, answers all questions. Very knowledgeable. Felt comfortable instantly with him. I've had an 80 pound weight loss with the gastric sleeve. Initially went in with more interest in lapband but was so happy to have chosen the sleeve instead. I've heard nothing but negative stories about the lapband.
    Tiffany L. — Aug 22, 2020
    About Dr. Amit Trivedi, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1386701282
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amit Trivedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trivedi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trivedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trivedi works at Advanced Laparoscopic Association in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Trivedi’s profile.

    Dr. Trivedi has seen patients for Obesity, Sleeve Gastrectomy and Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trivedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Trivedi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trivedi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trivedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trivedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

