Overview of Dr. Amit Varma, MD

Dr. Amit Varma, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Varma works at Florida Sports Injury in Clermont, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.