See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Rockwall, TX
Dr. Amit Verma, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Amit Verma, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4.7 (10)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amit Verma, MD

Dr. Amit Verma, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. Verma works at Pediatric Heart Specialist Rockwall in Rockwall, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, Ennis, TX, Flower Mound, TX, Irving, TX, Longview, TX, Lufkin, TX, Sulphur Springs, TX, Tyler, TX, Waxahachie, TX, McKinney, TX and Mt Pleasant, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Heart Murmur and Pulmonary Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Verma's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Heart Specialist Rockwall
    1005 W Ralph Hall Pkwy Ste 241, Rockwall, TX 75032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 737-4792
    Monday
    1:30pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    1:30pm - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Pediatric Cardiology Associates of Houston
    11301 Fallbrook Dr Ste 110, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-4032
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Pediatric Heart Specialist Ennis
    805 S Clay St, Ennis, TX 75119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 634-3132
  4. 4
    Pediatric Heart Specialist Flower Mound
    4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 225, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 909-3597
  5. 5
    Pediatric Heart Specialist Irving
    7200 State Highway 161 Ste 100, Irving, TX 75039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 634-3137
  6. 6
    Pediatric Heart Specialist Longview #1
    707 Hollybrook Dr Fl 2, Longview, TX 75605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 694-9573
  7. 7
    Pediatric Heart Specialist Longview #2
    818 N 4th St, Longview, TX 75601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 634-3139
  8. 8
    Pediatric Heart Specialist Lufkin
    205 Gene Samford Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 909-3598
  9. 9
    Pediatric Heart Specialist Sulphur Springs
    113 Airport Rd Ste 200, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 634-3130
  10. 10
    Pediatric Heart Specialist Tyler
    1000 E 5th St Ste 100, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 634-3134
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  11. 11
    Pediatric Heart Specialist Waxahachie
    1305 W Jefferson St Ste 115, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 634-3138
  12. 12
    Pediatric Heart Specialist McKinney
    8080 State Highway 121 Ste 110A, McKinney, TX 75070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 634-3136
  13. 13
    Pediatric Heart Specialist Mt. Pleasant
    2001 N Jefferson Ave, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 634-3140

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Septal Defect
Heart Murmur
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Septal Defect
Heart Murmur
Pulmonary Valve Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Verma?

    Aug 02, 2018
    He and his staff were amazing with my daughters. This was our first visit and everyone was very sweet and informative.
    TX — Aug 02, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amit Verma, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Amit Verma, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Verma to family and friends

    Dr. Verma's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Verma

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Amit Verma, MD.

    About Dr. Amit Verma, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548450216
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Southwestern Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Southwestern Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Southwestern Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amit Verma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Verma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Verma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Verma works at Pediatric Heart Specialist Rockwall in Rockwall, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, Ennis, TX, Flower Mound, TX, Irving, TX, Longview, TX, Lufkin, TX, Sulphur Springs, TX, Tyler, TX, Waxahachie, TX, McKinney, TX and Mt Pleasant, TX. View the full addresses on Dr. Verma’s profile.

    Dr. Verma has seen patients for Septal Defect, Heart Murmur and Pulmonary Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Verma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Amit Verma, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.