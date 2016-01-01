Dr. Amita Adhikari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adhikari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amita Adhikari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amita Adhikari, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Detroit, MI.
Dr. Adhikari works at
Locations
1
Friendship Manor Nursing Home3950 Beaubien St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 832-9220
2
Neurology At Childrens Hospital of Michigan Alex J. Etkin Specialty Center Southfield29120 FRANKLIN RD, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 351-7671
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amita Adhikari, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adhikari has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adhikari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adhikari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Adhikari. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adhikari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adhikari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adhikari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.