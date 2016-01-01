See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Pasadena, TX
Dr. Amita Bhalla, MD

Sleep Medicine
5.0 (7)
Overview of Dr. Amita Bhalla, MD

Dr. Amita Bhalla, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They graduated from Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.

Dr. Bhalla works at Orion Medical in Pasadena, TX with other offices in Friendswood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bhalla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orion Medical
    5413 Crenshaw Rd Ste 400, Pasadena, TX 77505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 943-2800
  2. 2
    Orion Medical
    1505 E Winding Way Dr Ste 200, Friendswood, TX 77546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 943-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Amita Bhalla, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043252448
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baptist Health System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amita Bhalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhalla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhalla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhalla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

