Overview of Dr. Amita Bhalla, MD

Dr. Amita Bhalla, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They graduated from Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.



Dr. Bhalla works at Orion Medical in Pasadena, TX with other offices in Friendswood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.