Dr. Amita Bhalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amita Bhalla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amita Bhalla, MD
Dr. Amita Bhalla, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They graduated from Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Dr. Bhalla works at
Dr. Bhalla's Office Locations
-
1
Orion Medical5413 Crenshaw Rd Ste 400, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (713) 943-2800
-
2
Orion Medical1505 E Winding Way Dr Ste 200, Friendswood, TX 77546 Directions (713) 943-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhalla?
About Dr. Amita Bhalla, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1043252448
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Baptist Health System
- Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhalla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhalla works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhalla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.