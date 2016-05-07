Dr. Amita Ghia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amita Ghia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amita Ghia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cumming, GA. They completed their residency with Creighton University Medical Center
Dr. Ghia works at
Peach Clinic2320 Atlanta Hwy Ste 105, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My symptoms started the night before. It was nice b/c she took me that morning. Only 4 stars b/c I had to wait over an hour, but other Dr's I called couldn't get me in that day, & another one until 3:30p. She was nice, smart, & to the point. Good nurses. Nice office. She sends e-subscriptions which is nice.
- Family Medicine
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
- 1821212390
- Creighton University Medical Center
Dr. Ghia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghia works at
Dr. Ghia speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.