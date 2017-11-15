Overview of Dr. Amita Gupta, MD

Dr. Amita Gupta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Gupta works at Lifeline Internal Medicine Associates in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.