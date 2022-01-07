Overview of Dr. Amita Jain, MD

Dr. Amita Jain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Jain works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.