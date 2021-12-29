Overview of Dr. Amita Mital, MD

Dr. Amita Mital, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mc Kees Rocks, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Kennedy, Saint Clair Hospital, Upmc Mercy, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Mital works at Gateway Medical Group in Mc Kees Rocks, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.