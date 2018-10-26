Dr. Amita Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amita Parikh, MD
Overview of Dr. Amita Parikh, MD
Dr. Amita Parikh, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Parikh's Office Locations
Northside Hospital Gwinnett1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 312-1000Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northside Hospital Duluth3620 Howell Ferry Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 312-6800Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and i has been patients of Dr Parikh for many years we highly recommend Her she is doctor that take her time with you and listen to your needs.
About Dr. Amita Parikh, MD
- Cosmetic Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Brooklyn Hosp Ctr
- BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
