Dr. Amita Patel, MD
Dr. Amita Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TN Med Coll and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System and Wayne HealthCare.
Dayton Psychiatric Associates627 S Edwin C Moses Blvd Ste K, Dayton, OH 45417 Directions (937) 424-1000
- Grand Lake Health System
- Wayne HealthCare
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I have been under Dr. Patel's care for 22 years. She is without any question the finest physician, of any kind, who has ever provided care for this patient. She literally has provided me with a life worth living. I highly recommend Dr. Patel to anyone; especially to those who feel as though no physician has been able to address there medical issues. She in incomparable!
- University Hospital
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- TN Med Coll
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
