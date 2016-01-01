See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Amita Rajani, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Amita Rajani, MD

Dr. Amita Rajani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. 

Dr. Rajani works at Veterans Affairs Maryland Health Care System-baltimore Division in Baltimore, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rajani's Office Locations

    Veterans Affairs Maryland Health Care System-baltimore Division
    Veterans Affairs Maryland Health Care System-baltimore Division
    10 N Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Joint Pain
Abdominal Pain
Hypertension
Joint Pain
Abdominal Pain

Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
About Dr. Amita Rajani, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • English
  • 1003265018
Education & Certifications

  • Internal Medicine
