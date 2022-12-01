Dr. Amita Vadada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vadada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amita Vadada, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY.
Lenox Hill Hospital215 E 95th St, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 996-8000
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Very professional and caring. I was happy with my surgeries and have no complaints whatsoever.
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Vadada has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vadada accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vadada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
