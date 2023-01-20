See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Amitabh Goel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Amitabh Goel, MD

Pain Medicine
3.4 (41)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amitabh Goel, MD

Dr. Amitabh Goel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Goel works at Sarasota Pain Relief Center in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jose Medina-Sanchez, MD
Dr. Jose Medina-Sanchez, MD
4.0 (35)
View Profile
Dr. John Otero, MD
Dr. John Otero, MD
4.6 (27)
View Profile
Dr. Ronald Torrance II, DO
Dr. Ronald Torrance II, DO
5.0 (108)
View Profile

Dr. Goel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sarasota Pain Relief Center
    3945 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 923-2500
  2. 2
    Lakewood Ranch
    8936 77th Ter E Unit 101, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 758-7300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cancer Pain
Migraine
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cancer Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Goel?

    Jan 20, 2023
    This is not your ordinary physician. This man was thorough and compassionate. I still can't believe it. After running from specialist to specialist, I finally found someone who listened and didn't recommend procedures just for the sake of recommending them. He not only listened but took his time.
    Nancy — Jan 20, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amitabh Goel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Amitabh Goel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Goel to family and friends

    Dr. Goel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Goel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Amitabh Goel, MD.

    About Dr. Amitabh Goel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669408910
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Kansas Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amitabh Goel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Goel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Amitabh Goel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.