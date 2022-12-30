Dr. Amitabh Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amitabh Gupta, MD
Dr. Amitabh Gupta, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seminole, FL. They graduated from Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital and HCA Florida Largo Hospital.
Dr. Gupta works at
Advanced Care Physician's Group9555 Seminole Blvd Ste 100, Seminole, FL 33772 Directions (727) 382-5381
Coastal Orthopedic & Sports Medicine5800 49th St N Ste S205, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 382-5383
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Gupta works with you to determine the best treatment for you. He does treat pain, but more importantly, he does everything he can to resolve pain at the source. Excellent physician, excellent staff!
About Dr. Amitabh Gupta, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1376521807
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York
- SSG Hospital - Baroda-Gujarat
- Medical College Baroda
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Bursitis, Fibromyalgia and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.