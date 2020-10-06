Dr. Saha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amitabh Saha, MD
Overview
Dr. Amitabh Saha, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Cordell Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Locations
Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City Inc.4300 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 752-3780
Advanced Colorectal Associates LLC4200 W Memorial Rd Ste 909, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 749-4201
Hospital Affiliations
- Cordell Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saha and staff are great. Been under his care a little over year and half now and I am completely satisfied with Dr. Saha ‘s patient care and and the level of caring shown to me every time I spoke with his staff or cane for an appt. Great job everybody and thank you very much for making me better.
About Dr. Amitabh Saha, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saha has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Port Placements or Replacements and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Saha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saha.
