Overview

Dr. Amitabh Saha, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Cordell Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Saha works at Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City Inc. in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Port Placements or Replacements and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.