Overview

Dr. Amitabh Shukla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Columbus Community Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.



Dr. Shukla works at AMITABH Y SHUKLA MD PA in Richmond, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Alzheimer's Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.