Dr. Amitabh Shukla, MD

Neurology
2.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Amitabh Shukla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Columbus Community Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.

Dr. Shukla works at AMITABH Y SHUKLA MD PA in Richmond, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Alzheimer's Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Amitabh Y Shukla MD PA
    1601 Main St Ste 201, Richmond, TX 77469 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 341-1500
    Amitabh Y Shukla MD PA
    16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 575, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 565-8005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Columbus Community Hospital
  • Oakbend Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc
Alzheimer's Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Pyramid Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amitabh Shukla, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841398708
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Vt
    Residency
    • Med Center Hospital Vt
    Internship
    • Waltham Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University
    Undergraduate School
    • B J Medical College, Gujarat University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amitabh Shukla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shukla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shukla has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Alzheimer's Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shukla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Shukla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shukla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shukla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

