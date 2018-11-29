Dr. Amitabh Shukla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amitabh Shukla, MD
Overview
Dr. Amitabh Shukla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Columbus Community Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.
Dr. Shukla works at
Locations
-
1
Amitabh Y Shukla MD PA1601 Main St Ste 201, Richmond, TX 77469 Directions (281) 341-1500
-
2
Amitabh Y Shukla MD PA16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 575, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 565-8005
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor wonderful staff! I cannot say enough on behalf of this office. I was actually able to make an appointment in a very timely manner. I was very apprehensive and they made me feel comfortable, so caring. Dr Shukla took time to explain in detail my concerns. I would definitely recommend this office
About Dr. Amitabh Shukla, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1841398708
Education & Certifications
- U Vt
- Med Center Hospital Vt
- Waltham Hosp
- Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University
- B J Medical College, Gujarat University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
