Dr. Amitabha Mitra, MD
Overview of Dr. Amitabha Mitra, MD
Dr. Amitabha Mitra, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They graduated from Calcutta National Medical College and is affiliated with Upmc Muncy, Upmc Wellsboro and Upmc Williamsport.
Dr. Mitra's Office Locations
1
Susquehanna Health Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery1100 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 326-8006
2
Hahnemann Center for Plastic, Cosmetic and Hand Surgery231 N Broad St Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 557-7227
3
Metropolitan Plastic Surgery127 Church Rd Ste 100, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (215) 910-4820
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Muncy
- Upmc Wellsboro
- Upmc Williamsport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He changed my life with his surgical skills and a pleasant bedside manner to boot
About Dr. Amitabha Mitra, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1831187871
Education & Certifications
- University of Delhi Willingdon Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Calcutta National Medical College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.