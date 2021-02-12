See All Hand Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Amitava Gupta, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.6 (24)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amitava Gupta, MD

Dr. Amitava Gupta, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.

Dr. Gupta works at Norton Louisville Arm & Hand in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gupta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Norton Louisville Arm & Hand - Angies Way Suite 350
    9880 Angies Way Ste 350, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 629-4263

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 12, 2021
    Dr. Gupta is one of the best doctors I have ever met. Several years ago, I had a severe elbow injury caused by an accident and Dr. Gupta was my surgeon. I met him for the first time in the hospital, and he was so calm, patient, and reassuring before surgery and explained everything in detail afterwards. I ultimately had 3 surgeries and every time, he was very thorough, listened to my answers when he asked questions, and it gave me so much confidence that I was getting the best care. I also got great results. My initial prognosis was that I would have very limited range of motion and may never regain sensation in my hand, and I have nearly full range of motion and have regained almost full sensation in my hand. I will forever be thankful that Dr. Gupta was the surgeon who showed up at the hospital the day of my accident.
    Robin — Feb 12, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Amitava Gupta, MD
    About Dr. Amitava Gupta, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Indian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528023561
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • United Kingdom
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amitava Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta works at Norton Louisville Arm & Hand in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Gupta’s profile.

    Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

