Dr. Dhingra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amitha Dhingra, MD
Overview of Dr. Amitha Dhingra, MD
Dr. Amitha Dhingra, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Decatur, GA.
Dr. Dhingra's Office Locations
Rainbow Counseling & Consultation Services LLC315 W Ponce De Leon Ave, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 681-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amitha Dhingra, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1962899500
Education & Certifications
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Dhingra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhingra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhingra.
