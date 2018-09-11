Overview

Dr. Amitkumar Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.



Dr. Patel works at CareATC in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.