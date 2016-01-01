Dr. Amitkumar Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amitkumar Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Amitkumar Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Moline, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT ROCKFORD / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Hammond-Henry Hospital and Trinity Rock Island.
Locations
Resolve Healthcare LLC545 Valley View Dr, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 277-9220
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings5041 Utica Ridge Rd Ste 100, Davenport, IA 52807 Directions (563) 359-9696
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
- Hammond-Henry Hospital
- Trinity Rock Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amitkumar Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT ROCKFORD / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
