Dr. Amitoz Manhas, MD
Overview of Dr. Amitoz Manhas, MD
Dr. Amitoz Manhas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from New York Medical College - Westchester Medical Center and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Manhas works at
Dr. Manhas' Office Locations
Overlake Neuroscience Institute1135 116th Ave NE Ste 500, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 635-6560Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Manhas is very attentive and professional. He listens first and then continues, giving easily understood information. He explained all of the options for the problems I was having. I opted for surgery and am very happy with the results. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Amitoz Manhas, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1033382866
Education & Certifications
- Swedish Medical Center/Cherry Hill - NeuroOncology, Skull Base Surgery
- Duke University Medical Center - Neurological Surgery
- Duke University Medical Center - General Surgery
- New York Medical College - Westchester Medical Center
- University of Washington
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manhas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manhas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manhas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Manhas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manhas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manhas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manhas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.