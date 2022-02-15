Dr. Marriott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amity Marriott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amity Marriott, MD
Dr. Amity Marriott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Marriott works at
Dr. Marriott's Office Locations
-
1
Kitsap Obgyn Pllc9750 Levin Rd NW, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions (360) 307-7202
-
2
North Kitsap Endoscopy Services20700 Bond Rd NE, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions (360) 697-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marriott?
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Marriott’s for many years. She’s always patient, respectful, and knowledgeable. She’s one of the best medical professionals I’ve encountered.
About Dr. Amity Marriott, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1326338286
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marriott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marriott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marriott works at
Dr. Marriott has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marriott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Marriott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marriott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marriott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marriott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.