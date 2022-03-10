See All Ophthalmologists in Garden City, NY
Dr. Amiya Prasad, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (48)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amiya Prasad, MD

Dr. Amiya Prasad, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Prasad works at Prasad Cosmetic Surgery in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Prasad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arch Dental Associates
    901 Stewart Ave Ste 206, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 742-4636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diplopia
Eye Infections
Hair Transplants
Diplopia
Eye Infections
Hair Transplants

Treatment frequency



Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 48 ratings
Patient Ratings (48)
5 Star
(38)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(6)
Mar 10, 2022
I feel so fortunate to have found Dr. Prasad and his team right here on LI. His staff are all so friendly and eager to help and make you feel right at home. I originally consulted with Dr. Prasad for surgery on my lower lids. He expertly used filler along my cheekbones and amazingly resolved my issues! His staff listens carefully to all my concerns and are super helpful. My skin has new life after my skincare treatments. I will certainly be returning for upkeep. Thank you Dr. Prasad!!!
Kathryn W — Mar 10, 2022
About Dr. Amiya Prasad, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1730257312
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Baylor College Of Medicine
Residency
  • Brookdale Hopsital Medical Center
Internship
  • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
Medical Education
  • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amiya Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Prasad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Prasad works at Prasad Cosmetic Surgery in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Prasad’s profile.

48 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

