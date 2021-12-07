Overview of Dr. Amjad Bahnassi, MD

Dr. Amjad Bahnassi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge).



Dr. Bahnassi works at Behavioral Healthcare Services in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.