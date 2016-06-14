Dr. Amjad Bukhari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bukhari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amjad Bukhari, MD is a Neurology Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph London.
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Neurology192 Shopping Ctr Ste 2, London, KY 40741 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Office3470 Blazer Pkwy Ste 150, Lexington, KY 40509 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pm
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Neurology305 Estill St Fl 1, Berea, KY 40403 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Bukhari is amazing neurologist. I've had hemiplegic migraines for over a decade now. It's a rare type of migraine (and mine is non-familial, making it even rarer), but Dr. Bukhari was easily familiar with it and the best ways to treat it. Unfortunately, his staff is incredibly incompetent at their basic job -- to set appointments. In order to get access to this amazing doctor, you will need to call repeatedly every few days to ensure that the appointment you made months ago is still on.
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- Lincoln Hosp & Mental Hlth Ctr-NYMC|Lincoln Hosp &amp; Mental Hlth Ctr-NYMC
- Sindh Medical College
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph London
