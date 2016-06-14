Overview

Dr. Amjad Bukhari, MD is a Neurology Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph London.



Dr. Bukhari works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Neurology in London, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY and Berea, KY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.