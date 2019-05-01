Overview of Dr. Amjad Hammad, MD

Dr. Amjad Hammad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital.



Dr. Hammad works at Saratoga Ophthalmology in Troy, NY with other offices in Malta, NY, Mechanicville, NY and Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.