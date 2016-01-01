Dr. Amjad Mahfoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahfoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amjad Mahfoud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amjad Mahfoud, MD
Dr. Amjad Mahfoud, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Mahfoud works at
Dr. Mahfoud's Office Locations
Glendora Pediatrics Med Group Inc.210 S Grand Ave Ste 202, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 335-0211
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amjad Mahfoud, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1407832751
Education & Certifications
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahfoud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahfoud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahfoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahfoud works at
Dr. Mahfoud speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahfoud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahfoud.
