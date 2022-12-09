Dr. Amjad Mreyoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mreyoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amjad Mreyoud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amjad Mreyoud, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital Pryor, Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Locations
Utica Park Clinic - Hillcrest South Gastroenterology8803 S 101st East Ave Ste 370, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 294-6840
Utica Park Clinic1301 NE 1st St Ste 100, Pryor, OK 74361 Directions (918) 294-6840Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital Pryor
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mreyoud is very patient and answers and explains to my complete satisfaction! Thank you, Jeris Ford
About Dr. Amjad Mreyoud, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University Of Buffalo
- University Of Damascus
