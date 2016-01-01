Dr. Salah-Ud-Din Amjad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amjad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salah-Ud-Din Amjad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Salah-Ud-Din Amjad, MD
Dr. Salah-Ud-Din Amjad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from Baqai Medical University and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Amjad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Amjad's Office Locations
-
1
DaVita Kidney Specialists of Fredericksburg10333 Southpoint Landing Blvd Ste 161, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (540) 642-1559
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amjad?
About Dr. Salah-Ud-Din Amjad, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1770903585
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- HOFSTRA Northwell Internal Medicine Residency
- Baqai Medical University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amjad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amjad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amjad works at
Dr. Amjad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amjad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amjad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amjad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.