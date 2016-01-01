Overview of Dr. Ammar Al-Laham, MD

Dr. Ammar Al-Laham, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Al-Laham works at NORTH TEXAS KIDNEY CONSULTANTS in Arlington, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX and Midlothian, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.