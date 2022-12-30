See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Matthews, NC
Dr. Ammar Alamarie, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (37)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Ammar Alamarie, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Matthews, NC. 

Dr. Alamarie works at Southern Pain and Spine Specialist in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Pain and Spine Specialist
    101 E Matthews St Ste 200, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 246-3936

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Caromont Regional Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Central Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 30, 2022
    I am a patient of Dr.Alamarie and love him and his team. He actually spends time with me and gets to know my condition. I could barely walk when i came in and had back surgery a couple of months before. I did not want to have another surgery and tried this place out. The staff is very kind and helpful. I highly recommend them and looking for a long term care. Check this place out. Best Pain Management in Charlotte. The pain doctor's patients in the waiting room speak highly of him. I even have brought my own mother to see Dr.A. A++
    Dan — Dec 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ammar Alamarie, MD
    About Dr. Ammar Alamarie, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1588923817
    Education & Certifications

    • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    • Saint Johns University of New York
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alamarie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alamarie works at Southern Pain and Spine Specialist in Matthews, NC. View the full address on Dr. Alamarie’s profile.

    Dr. Alamarie has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alamarie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Alamarie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alamarie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alamarie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alamarie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

