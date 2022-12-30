Dr. Alamarie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ammar Alamarie, MD
Overview
Dr. Ammar Alamarie, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Matthews, NC.
Dr. Alamarie works at
Locations
Southern Pain and Spine Specialist101 E Matthews St Ste 200, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 246-3936
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alamarie?
I am a patient of Dr.Alamarie and love him and his team. He actually spends time with me and gets to know my condition. I could barely walk when i came in and had back surgery a couple of months before. I did not want to have another surgery and tried this place out. The staff is very kind and helpful. I highly recommend them and looking for a long term care. Check this place out. Best Pain Management in Charlotte. The pain doctor's patients in the waiting room speak highly of him. I even have brought my own mother to see Dr.A. A++
About Dr. Ammar Alamarie, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1588923817
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Saint Johns University of New York
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alamarie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alamarie works at
Dr. Alamarie has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alamarie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Alamarie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alamarie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alamarie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alamarie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.