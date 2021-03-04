Dr. Ammar Alkhazna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alkhazna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ammar Alkhazna, MD
Dr. Ammar Alkhazna, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from Arabian Gulf University and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Jackson County Pulmonary Medical Group19550 E 39th St S Ste 310, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 478-8113Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Friendly, professional, easy to talk with and very informative
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1700032968
- University Of Missouri - Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Arabian Gulf University
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
