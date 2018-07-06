Dr. Ammar Almasalkhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almasalkhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ammar Almasalkhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ammar Almasalkhi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Cheng, Rolando L, MD3 Audubon Plaza Dr Ste 620, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 587-9140
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Great doctor. Extremely courteous and professional. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1447230651
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Almasalkhi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Almasalkhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Almasalkhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Almasalkhi has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Almasalkhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Almasalkhi speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Almasalkhi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almasalkhi.
