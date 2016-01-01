Dr. Ashfaq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ammar Ashfaq, MD
Overview of Dr. Ammar Ashfaq, MD
Dr. Ammar Ashfaq, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Sheikh Zayed Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Ashfaq's Office Locations
Abington Hospital - Hospitalists1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (215) 481-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ammar Ashfaq, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1306323266
Education & Certifications
- Abington Memorial Health
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Sheikh Zayed Medical College
- Internal Medicine
