Dr. Ammar Bayrakdar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ammar Bayrakdar, MD
Dr. Ammar Bayrakdar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Bayrakdar works at
Dr. Bayrakdar's Office Locations
Diabetes & Endocrine Care2955 W 95th St, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 422-0022Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ammar Bayrakdar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1841243334
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital
- St Joseph Hospital
- St Joseph Hospital
- Damascus Univ
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
