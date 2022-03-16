Overview

Dr. Ammar Bazerbashi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Middletown, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Bazerbashi works at Primary Care Physician in Middletown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.