Dr. Ammar Habib, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Merriam, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Habib works at AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology & Cardiovascular Surgery at Shawnee Mission in Merriam, KS with other offices in Lansing, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.