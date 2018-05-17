Dr. Ammar Habib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ammar Habib, MD
Overview
Dr. Ammar Habib, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Merriam, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. Habib works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology & Cardiovascular Surgery at Shawnee Mission9119 W 74th St Ste 350, Merriam, KS 66204 Directions (913) 632-9400
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Lansing1004 Progress Dr Ste 130, Lansing, KS 66043 Directions (913) 632-9940
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Habib?
He did what 2 other cardiologist said could not be done. My quality of life has improved 100%. His communication style shows honest caring concern. He is wonderful!
About Dr. Ammar Habib, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1558526285
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habib accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Habib works at
Dr. Habib has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Habib. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habib.
