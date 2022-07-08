Dr. Haikal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ammar Haikal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ammar Haikal, MD
Dr. Ammar Haikal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from C.U. Shah Medical College.
Dr. Haikal's Office Locations
Riverside Medical Group Bayonne Nj Therapists & Psychiatrists Mental Health Specialists430 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 962-9519
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haikal?
Dr. Haikal is an Amazing Dr. He is very kind and extremely patient! Dr. Haikal explains everything and he very patiently answers all questions! I am very fortunate to have such a Special Dr. I just can’t say enough wonderful things about him! July 8, 2022. Barbara Aiello
About Dr. Ammar Haikal, MD
- Rheumatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1205248184
Education & Certifications
- C.U. Shah Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haikal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haikal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Haikal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haikal.
