Overview of Dr. Ammar Jarrous, MD

Dr. Ammar Jarrous, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Jarrous works at AMARILLO LASER AND VEIN CLINIC in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Vein Procedure, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.