Dr. Ammar Jarrous, MD
Overview of Dr. Ammar Jarrous, MD
Dr. Ammar Jarrous, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Jarrous' Office Locations
Ammar Jarrous MD PA6810 Plum Creek Dr, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 355-3022
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went in for a cosmetic reason, but Found AVLC to be so much more! DR. Jarrous is really just so passionate about the work he does, he explains the procedure so you understand. The work he does is beautiful and you leave not only feeling better but looking better as well! So many was AVLC can help us feel and look better, I have had other procedures done since.... I'm glad I found them!!
About Dr. Ammar Jarrous, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University School Med
- University of Aleppo
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
