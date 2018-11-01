See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Amarillo, TX
Dr. Ammar Jarrous, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.5 (31)
Map Pin Small Amarillo, TX
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ammar Jarrous, MD

Dr. Ammar Jarrous, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Jarrous works at AMARILLO LASER AND VEIN CLINIC in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Vein Procedure, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jarrous' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ammar Jarrous MD PA
    6810 Plum Creek Dr, Amarillo, TX 79124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 355-3022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Vein Procedure
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins

Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 01, 2018
    I went in for a cosmetic reason, but Found AVLC to be so much more! DR. Jarrous is really just so passionate about the work he does, he explains the procedure so you understand. The work he does is beautiful and you leave not only feeling better but looking better as well! So many was AVLC can help us feel and look better, I have had other procedures done since.... I'm glad I found them!!
    Linda Stabel in Amarillo, TX — Nov 01, 2018
    About Dr. Ammar Jarrous, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346267168
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • George Washington University School Med
    Medical Education
    • University of Aleppo
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ammar Jarrous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jarrous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jarrous has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jarrous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jarrous works at AMARILLO LASER AND VEIN CLINIC in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Jarrous’s profile.

    Dr. Jarrous has seen patients for Varicose Vein Procedure, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jarrous on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarrous. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarrous.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jarrous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jarrous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

