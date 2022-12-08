Overview of Dr. Ammar Khalifa, MD

Dr. Ammar Khalifa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Aleppo Med Sch and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Khalifa works at Continuum Health Care in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.