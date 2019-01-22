Dr. Ammar Morad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ammar Morad, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus University|University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital and Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Children's Multi Specialty Group at Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital4704 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 371-3101Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ammar Morad1890 W Gauthier Rd Ste 115, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 371-3101
Rapides Specialty Clinic501 Medical Center Dr Ste 4C, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 442-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Dr. Morad is a great caring and understanding doctor that really cares for his patients and will let you know what’s going on with your child that you definitely need to know and make sure you understand what the problem is
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- Baylor|Baylor College Of Medicine
- Children's Hospital of Wisconsin|Medical College Of Wisconsin
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Damascus University|University Of Damascus
