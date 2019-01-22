See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Ammar Morad, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ammar Morad, MD

Dr. Ammar Morad, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus University|University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital and Rapides Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Morad works at Kids Specialty Center in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Lake Charles, LA and Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Sickle Cell Disease and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morad's Office Locations

    Children's Multi Specialty Group at Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital
    4704 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 371-3101
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Ammar Morad
    1890 W Gauthier Rd Ste 115, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 371-3101
    Rapides Specialty Clinic
    501 Medical Center Dr Ste 4C, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 442-5800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital
  • Rapides Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Sickle Cell Disease
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Sickle Cell Disease
Bleeding Disorders

Anemia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 22, 2019
    Dr. Morad is a great caring and understanding doctor that really cares for his patients and will let you know what’s going on with your child that you definitely need to know and make sure you understand what the problem is
    Felicia Bush in Alexandria, LA — Jan 22, 2019
    About Dr. Ammar Morad, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor|Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Children's Hospital of Wisconsin|Medical College Of Wisconsin
    Internship
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Medical Education
    • Damascus University|University Of Damascus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ammar Morad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morad has seen patients for Anemia, Sickle Cell Disease and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Morad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

