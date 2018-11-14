Overview of Dr. Ammar Shammaa, MD

Dr. Ammar Shammaa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shammaa works at Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings in South Charleston, WV with other offices in Logan, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Pap Smear and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.