Dr. Ammar Shammaa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings4803 KENTUCKY ST, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 766-9600
- 2 149 Jerry West Hwy Ste A1, Logan, WV 25601 Directions (304) 766-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ammar shammaa is not your ordinary OBGYN. I have had 4 miscarriages and 1 birth. Dr. Shammaa delivered my daughter, and shared our pain when we lost. He is always upbeat and a joy to have as a doctor. He earned my trust from day one. He's the most carrying and compassionate doctor I have ever had. I highly recommend! Along goes with his staff. It's clear to see they enjoy their job, even on difficult days. They truly become friends during your process inside and out of the office.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1356478663
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
