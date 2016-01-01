- FindCare
Dr. Ammir Rabadi, MD
Dr. Ammir Rabadi, MD
Dr. Ammir Rabadi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.
Dr. Rabadi works at
Sans Souci Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 115 Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10703, (914) 476-8855
Expert Medical Diagnostics, 125 Corporate Blvd Ste 307, Yonkers, NY 10701, (914) 377-0493
Yonkers Ave Family Practice, 657 Yonkers Ave, Yonkers, NY 10704, (914) 476-8855
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Medical Center
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.
