Dr. Ammon Rasmussen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ammon Rasmussen, MD
Dr. Ammon Rasmussen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Dr. Rasmussen works at
Dr. Rasmussen's Office Locations
Visalia Medical Clinic5400 W Hillsdale Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 738-7500Sunday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was nervous to have my first surgery, but Dr. Rasmussen put me at ease. He did an excellent job and took the time to explain the process, as well as answer any questions I had. His staff also has great customer service. I highly recommend Dr. Rasmussen.
About Dr. Ammon Rasmussen, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mount Carmel - General Surgery program
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Brigham Young University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rasmussen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rasmussen accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rasmussen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rasmussen has seen patients for Hidradenitis, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasmussen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rasmussen speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasmussen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasmussen.
