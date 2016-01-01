Dr. Ammy Rossman, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ammy Rossman, DMD
Overview
Dr. Ammy Rossman, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Port St Lucie, FL.
Dr. Rossman works at
Locations
-
1
Darwin Family Dental Care3037 SW Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34953 Directions (772) 348-2186Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ammy Rossman, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1093367849
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rossman accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rossman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rossman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.