See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Amna Dermish, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Amna Dermish, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amna Dermish, MD

Dr. Amna Dermish, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.

Dr. Dermish works at PLANNED PARENTHOOD OF GREATER TEXAS in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Dermish's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Planned Parenthood of Austin Family Planning
    1823 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 477-5846
  2. 2
    Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas Family Planning & Preventative Hea
    9041 Research Blvd Ste 250, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 331-1288
  3. 3
    Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas Family Planning & Preventative Hea
    201 E Ben White Blvd Bldg B, Austin, TX 78704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 276-8000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Birth Control
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Birth Control

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dermish?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amna Dermish, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Amna Dermish, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dermish to family and friends

    Dr. Dermish's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dermish

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Amna Dermish, MD.

    About Dr. Amna Dermish, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457417271
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amna Dermish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dermish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dermish has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dermish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dermish works at PLANNED PARENTHOOD OF GREATER TEXAS in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dermish’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dermish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dermish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dermish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dermish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Amna Dermish, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.