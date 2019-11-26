Dr. Amna Salhin, MB BCH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salhin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amna Salhin, MB BCH
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amna Salhin, MB BCH is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Al-Fateh U.
Dr. Salhin works at
Locations
-
1
Diabetes/Glandlar Disease Clin5107 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-8612Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salhin?
Hello, I’ve been a patient of Dr. Salhein’s for several years. She is very attentive to my needs and carefully watches and prescribes my prescriptions. I really enjoy having her as my Endocronologist because I feel like she cares about me. Dr. Salhein always ask me good questions about how I’m taking care of myself. I really appreciate her patience with me because I know that I am not the best patient. Thank you, Rhonda Hayes- Malone
About Dr. Amna Salhin, MB BCH
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1790741726
Education & Certifications
- Marshall U Affil Hosps
- Marshall U Affil Hosps
- Al-Fateh U
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salhin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salhin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salhin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salhin works at
Dr. Salhin has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salhin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salhin speaks Arabic.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Salhin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salhin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salhin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salhin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.