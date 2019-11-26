Overview

Dr. Amna Salhin, MB BCH is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Al-Fateh U.



Dr. Salhin works at Diabetes & Glandular Disease Clinic in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.