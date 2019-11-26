See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Amna Salhin, MB BCH

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.3 (30)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Amna Salhin, MB BCH is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Al-Fateh U.

Dr. Salhin works at Diabetes & Glandular Disease Clinic in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Diabetes/Glandlar Disease Clin
    5107 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-8612
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism

Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 26, 2019
    Hello, I’ve been a patient of Dr. Salhein’s for several years. She is very attentive to my needs and carefully watches and prescribes my prescriptions. I really enjoy having her as my Endocronologist because I feel like she cares about me. Dr. Salhein always ask me good questions about how I’m taking care of myself. I really appreciate her patience with me because I know that I am not the best patient. Thank you, Rhonda Hayes- Malone
    — Nov 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amna Salhin, MB BCH

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1790741726
    Education & Certifications

    • Marshall U Affil Hosps
    • Marshall U Affil Hosps
    • Al-Fateh U
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amna Salhin, MB BCH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salhin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salhin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salhin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salhin works at Diabetes & Glandular Disease Clinic in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Salhin’s profile.

    Dr. Salhin has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salhin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Salhin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salhin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salhin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salhin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

