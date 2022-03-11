Overview of Dr. Amna Yaqoob, MD

Dr. Amna Yaqoob, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Yaqoob works at NYU Langone Department Of Neurosurgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.